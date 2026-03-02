EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026

02.03.2026 / 16:23 CET/CEST

Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2026 – 1st Weekly Report

Neubiberg 2 March 2026

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 1 from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026 / 1st Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026, a number of 1,533,657 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated February 23, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 23 February 2026 310,500 45.4998 Xetra 24 February 2026 271,254 46.4518 Xetra 25 February 2026 270,750 46.6491 Xetra 26 February 2026 211,153 47.2231 Xetra 27 February 2026 470,000 45.6799 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 February 2026 until and including 27 February 2026 amounts to 1,533,657 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board