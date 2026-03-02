Infineon Aktie
WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004
|
02.03.2026 16:23:54
EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Share buybacks from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026
Infineon Technologies AG:
Neubiberg 2 March 2026
Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 1 from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026 / 1st Interim Report
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026, a number of 1,533,657 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated February 23, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2026
Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program
The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 February 2026 until and including 27 February 2026 amounts to 1,533,657 shares.
Infineon Technologies AG
The Management Board
02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2284042 02.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Infineon AG
|
16:23
|EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16:23
|EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der TecDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: Letztendlich Pluszeichen im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: DAX legt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schwächelt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|XETRA-Handel DAX fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)