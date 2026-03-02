Infineon Aktie

Infineon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 16:23:54

EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2026 / 16:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG:
Share Buyback Program 2026 – 1st Weekly Report

 

Neubiberg 2 March 2026

 

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 1 from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026 / 1st Interim Report

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

In the period from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026, a number of 1,533,657 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated February 23, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume
(Number of shares)		 Weighted average
share price (EUR)		 Trading venue
23 February 2026 310,500 45.4998 Xetra
24 February 2026 271,254 46.4518 Xetra
25 February 2026 270,750 46.6491 Xetra
26 February 2026 211,153 47.2231 Xetra
27 February 2026 470,000 45.6799 Xetra

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

 

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 February 2026 until and including 27 February 2026 amounts to 1,533,657 shares.

 

 

Infineon Technologies AG

 

The Management Board


02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2284042  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Infineon AG

mehr Nachrichten