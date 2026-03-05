Infineon Aktie

Infineon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 11:55:23

EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 02 March 2026 to 04 March 2026 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2026
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

05.03.2026 / 11:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG:
Share Buyback Program 2026 – 2nd Weekly Report

 

Neubiberg 5 March 2026

 

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 2 from 2 March 2026 to 4 March 2026 / 2nd Interim Report

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

In the period from 2 March 2026 to 4 March 2026, a number of 2,466,343 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated February 23, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume
(Number of shares)		 Weighted average
share price (EUR)		 Trading venue
2 March 2026 600,000 44.6064 Xetra
3 March 2026 960,000 42.0459 Xetra
4 March 2026 906,343 43.3325 Xetra

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

 

The total volume of shares which were acquired as planned within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 February 2026 until and including 4 March 2026 amounts to 4,000,000 shares. The Share Buyback Program 2026 thus was completed on 4 March 2026. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 177,735,459, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 44.43.

 

 

 

Infineon Technologies AG

 

The Management Board


05.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2286402  05.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Infineon AG

mehr Nachrichten