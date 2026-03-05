EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 02 March 2026 to 04 March 2026 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2026

Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



05.03.2026 / 11:55 CET/CEST

Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2026 – 2nd Weekly Report

Neubiberg 5 March 2026

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 2 from 2 March 2026 to 4 March 2026 / 2nd Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 2 March 2026 to 4 March 2026, a number of 2,466,343 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated February 23, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 2 March 2026 600,000 44.6064 Xetra 3 March 2026 960,000 42.0459 Xetra 4 March 2026 906,343 43.3325 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

The total volume of shares which were acquired as planned within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 February 2026 until and including 4 March 2026 amounts to 4,000,000 shares. The Share Buyback Program 2026 thus was completed on 4 March 2026. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 177,735,459, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 44.43.

