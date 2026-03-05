Infineon Aktie
WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004
|
05.03.2026 11:55:23
EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Share buybacks from 02 March 2026 to 04 March 2026 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2026
Infineon Technologies AG:
Neubiberg 5 March 2026
Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 2 from 2 March 2026 to 4 March 2026 / 2nd Interim Report
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 2 March 2026 to 4 March 2026, a number of 2,466,343 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated February 23, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2026
Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program
The total volume of shares which were acquired as planned within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 February 2026 until and including 4 March 2026 amounts to 4,000,000 shares. The Share Buyback Program 2026 thus was completed on 4 March 2026. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 177,735,459, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 44.43.
Infineon Technologies AG
The Management Board
05.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2286402 05.03.2026 CET/CEST
