EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026

Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



17.08.2026 / 11:10 CET/CEST

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Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2026 – 1st Weekly Report

Neubiberg 17 August 2026

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 1 from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026 / 1st Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026, a number of 640,634 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue 10 August 2026 91,500 63.9182 Xetra 11 August 2026 100,000 63.1865 Xetra 12 August 2026 133,000 64.4334 Xetra 13 August 2026 116,134 62.6641 Xetra 14 August 2026 200,000 62.3355 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 14 August 2026 amounts to 640,634 shares.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board