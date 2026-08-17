Infineon Aktie
WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004
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17.08.2026 11:10:33
EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Share buybacks from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026
Infineon Technologies AG:
Neubiberg 17 August 2026
Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 1 from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026 / 1st Interim Report
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026, a number of 640,634 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2026
Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program
The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 14 August 2026 amounts to 640,634 shares.
Infineon Technologies AG
The Management Board
17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|LEI Code:
|TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2383998 17.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Infineon AG
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11:10
|EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11:10
|EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu Infineon AG
|07.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Infineon Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.07.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.06.26
|Infineon Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.05.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infineon AG
|62,23
|0,55%
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