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17.08.2026 11:10:33

EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

17.08.2026 / 11:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG:
Share Buyback Program 2026 – 1st Weekly Report

 

Neubiberg 17 August 2026

 

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 1 from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026 / 1st Interim Report

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

In the period from from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026, a number of 640,634 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue
10 August 2026 91,500 63.9182 Xetra
11 August 2026 100,000 63.1865 Xetra
12 August 2026 133,000 64.4334 Xetra
13 August 2026 116,134 62.6641 Xetra
14 August 2026 200,000 62.3355 Xetra

 

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

 

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 14 August 2026 amounts to 640,634 shares.

 

 

Infineon Technologies AG

 

The Management Board


17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com
LEI Code: TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

 
End of News EQS News Service

2383998  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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