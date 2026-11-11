Infineon Aktie

Infineon ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004

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11.11.2026 07:38:31

EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Infineon Share Buyback Program 2026/03
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

11.11.2026 / 07:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Infineon Share Buyback Program 2026/03

On October 23, 2026, the Management Board of Infineon Technologies AG ("Infineon") resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to acquire up to 7,000,000 shares (ISIN DE0006231004, "Infineon Shares") via the stock exchange at a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 450 million.

The buyback via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to start on November 11, 2026 and to be carried out over a period until November 27, 2026 (inclusive). The buyback program serves the sole purpose of allocating shares to employees of the company or affiliated companies, to members of the Management Board of the company as well as members of the management board and the board of directors of affiliated companies as part of the existing employee participation programs (Art. 5(2) lit. c) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 ("Regulation (EU) 596/2014")).

The buyback is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052").

The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon by an independent credit institution. The credit institution makes its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of Infineon Shares in accordance with Article 4(2)(b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently of and uninfluenced by Infineon.

The buyback is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 16 February 2023 ("Authorization"). Accordingly, Infineon may acquire shares until 15 February 2028 in an amount of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution or - if this value is lower - of the share capital existing at the time the authorization is exercised; the purchase price per Infineon Share paid by the credit institution (excluding incidental costs) within the buyback program must not be more than 10% above or 20% below the price established in the Xetra trading opening auction on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (or comparable successor system) on the trading day. The purchase price per share to be paid by Infineon must be at a discount to the arithmetic mean of the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the Infineon Share in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (or a comparable successor system) during the actual period of the repurchase.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In particular, the Infineon Shares will not be purchased at a price higher than that of the last independent trade or (if higher) the highest current independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily turnover of shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is made will be purchased on any one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date.

All transactions within the buyback program will be announced in accordance with the requirements of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Infineon will provide regular updates on the progress of the share buyback on its website at https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program and will ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of announcement.


11.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com
LEI Code: TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

 
End of News EQS News Service

2432272  11.11.2026 CET/CEST

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