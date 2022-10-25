EQS-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of the Commission to Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback programme 2022/II

Essen, October, 25 2022 The further share buyback as resolved by the Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE (also Company) today with consent of the Companys Supervisory Board and announced in the todays ad hoc release will commence on 26 October 2022. Company shares with a value of up to EUR 25 million (excluding ancillary purchasing costs), however, no more than 1,349,417 shares (approx. 2.87% of the Companys share capital), shall be acquired by 31 March 2023 (the Share Buyback Programme 2022/II). The Share Buyback Programme 2022/II builds on the share buyback programme announced on 10 February 2022 and completed on 24 October 2022 under which a total of 2,349,416 treasury shares (5% of the Companys share capital) have been acquired.

The repurchased shares can be used for all legally permissible purposes, whereby a cancellation of the shares is not excluded. The Management Board thereby exercises the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group SE on 13 June 2019 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG), allowing the repurchase of a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital existing at the time of the authorisation until 12 June 2024; this equals 3.698.833 shares.

In accordance with the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting, the purchase price (excluding ancillary purchasing costs) should meet the arithmetic mean of the share prices (closing auction prices of the shares of Instone Real Estate Group SE in XETRA-Trading or on any comparable trading system substituting XETRA) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within the last three stock exchange trading days prior to the purchase or the entering into an obligation to purchase by no more than 10 % above or below this amount.

The share buyback shall be carried out in accordance with art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in conjunction with the provision of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, with the exceptions of the limitations of the purposes set out in art. 5 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.

The Share Buyback Programme 2022/II will be carried out by involvement of an independent credit institution. The credit institution must execute the acquisition of shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE in accordance with the aforementioned provisions and comply with the requirements of the authorisation dated 13 June 2019.

The Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE can suspend, prematurely end or resume the Share Buyback Programme 2022/II at any time, to the extent permitted by law.

The transactions will be appropriately disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of art. 5 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in conjunction with art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 no later than on the seventh trading day following their execution and will be published, amongst others, on the Companys website under https://ir.en.instone.de/sharebuyback. Instone Real Estate Group SE will ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the date of public disclosure.

Essen, 25 October 2022

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Management Board



Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone.: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

