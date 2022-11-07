07.11.2022 11:45:03

EQS-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback Programme 2022/II
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

07.11.2022 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 2ndinterim announcement

Essen 7 November 2022 - In the period from 31 October 2022 up to and including 4 November 2022, a number of 111,180 shares were acquired under the share buyback programme 2022/II of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 25 October 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 26 October 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
31.10.2022 22,937 7.4116
01.11.2022 21,847 7.7817
02.11.2022 22,288 7.6273
03.11.2022 22,529 7.5464
04.11.2022 21,579 7.8779

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 26 October 2022 up to and including 4 November October 2022 amounts to a number of 178,609 shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


07.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1480703  07.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1480703&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Analysen

11.10.22 Instone Real Estate Group Underweight Barclays Capital
12.08.22 Instone Real Estate Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11.08.22 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Warburg Research
26.07.22 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Warburg Research
30.05.22 Instone Real Estate Group Neutral Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Instone Real Estate Group AG 8,00 -0,37% Instone Real Estate Group AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zwischenwahlen und Verbraucherpreise im Blick: ATX verbucht Gewinne -- DAX klettert -- Wall Street zu Handelsstart in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt zum Wochenstart zu. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht nach anfänglichen Verlusten ins Plus. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zu Wochenanfang Aufschläge. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen