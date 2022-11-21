EQS-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

21.11.2022 14:00:02

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

21.11.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 4thinterim announcement

Essen 21 November 2022 - In the period from 14 November 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022, a number of 99,934 shares were acquired under the share buyback programme 2022/II of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 25 October 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 26 October 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
14.11.2022 20,108 8.4540
15.11.2022 19,616 8.6669
16.11.2022 20,256 8.3926
17.11.2022 20,164 8.4309
18.11.2022 19,790 8.5901

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 26 October 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022 amounts to a number of 382,486 shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


21.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
