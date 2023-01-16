EQS-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 12thinterim announcement

Essen 16 January 2023 - In the period from 09 January 2023 up to and including 13 January 2023, a number of 81,315 shares were acquired under the share buyback programme 2022/II of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 25 October 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 26 October 2022.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)



09.01.2023 15,734 8.6479 10.01.2023 15,881 8.5766 11.01.2023 16,017 8.6994 12.01.2023 16,394 8.9365 13.01.2023 17,289 8.9380

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 26 October 2022 up to and including 13 January 2023 amounts to a number of 1,070,482 shares.



The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

