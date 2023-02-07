EQS-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2023 11:44:57

07.02.2023 / 11:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 15thinterim announcement and final announcement

Essen 07 February 2023 - In the period from 30 January 2023 up to and including 06 February 2023, a number of 113,498 shares were acquired under the share buyback programme 2022/II of Instone Real Estate Group SE.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
 
30.01.2023 21,599 9.2528
31.01.2023 22,221 9.2416
01.02.2023 22,429 9.4837
02.02.2023 22,579 9.6493
03.02.2023 12,335 9.5515
06.02.2023 12,335 9.4642

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback programme in the period from 26 October 2022 up to and including 06 February 2023 amounts to a number of 1,349,417 shares (2.87% of the share capital of Instone Real Estate Group SE) at an average price of 8.48 EUR per share. Taking into account the first share buyback programme 2022/I, which was completed in October 2022, the total volume of shares purchased amounts to a number of 3,698,833 shares at an average price of 9.97 EUR per share. This corresponds to 7.87% of the share capital of Instone Real Estate Group SE.

Thereby, the share buyback programme 2022/II has been completed. The commencement of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 25 October 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 26 October 2022.

The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen
Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137
Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de


Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
