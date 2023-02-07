EQS-CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

|
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares 15thinterim announcement and final announcement
Essen 07 February 2023 - In the period from 30 January 2023 up to and including 06 February 2023, a number of 113,498 shares were acquired under the share buyback programme 2022/II of Instone Real Estate Group SE.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback programme in the period from 26 October 2022 up to and including 06 February 2023 amounts to a number of 1,349,417 shares (2.87% of the share capital of Instone Real Estate Group SE) at an average price of 8.48 EUR per share. Taking into account the first share buyback programme 2022/I, which was completed in October 2022, the total volume of shares purchased amounts to a number of 3,698,833 shares at an average price of 9.97 EUR per share. This corresponds to 7.87% of the share capital of Instone Real Estate Group SE.
Thereby, the share buyback programme 2022/II has been completed. The commencement of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 25 October 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 26 October 2022.
The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
