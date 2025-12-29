IONOS Aktie

WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1

29.12.2025 11:34:03

EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 5th Interim Announcement
IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

29.12.2025 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 22 December 2025 up to and including 23 December 2025, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 57,152 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 26 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 26 November 2025.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock                    market price in EUR
(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice)
22.12.2025 28,804 26.5855
23.12.2025 28,348 26.6501
     
     
     

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 26 November 2025 is 758,868 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Montabaur, 29 December 2025

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board


29.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

2251612  29.12.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu IONOSmehr Analysen

17.12.25 IONOS Kaufen DZ BANK
17.12.25 IONOS Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.12.25 IONOS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.11.25 IONOS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.11.25 IONOS Kaufen DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel

IONOS 26,70 0,19% IONOS

