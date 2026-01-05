IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
|
05.01.2026 09:15:03
EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 6th Interim Announcement
In the period from 29 December 2025 up to and including 02 January 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 95,934 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 26 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 26 November 2025.
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 26 November 2025 is 854,802 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 05 January 2026
IONOS Group SE
The Management Board
05.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2254060 05.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IONOSmehr Nachrichten
|
05.01.26
|EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.01.26
|EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
02.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX schlussendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25