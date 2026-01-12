EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 7th Interim Announcement

12.01.2026 / 10:11 CET/CEST

In the period from 05 January 2026 up to and including 09 January 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 172,957 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 26 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 26 November 2025.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 05.01.2026 37,419 27.0343 06.01.2026 32,290 27.5477 07.01.2026 33,208 27.7879 08.01.2026 40,543 28.0787 09.01.2026 29,497 27.9101

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 26 November 2025 is 1,027,759 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 12 January 2026

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board