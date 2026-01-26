EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 9th Interim Announcement

26.01.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

Shares were bought as follows: Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 19.01.2026 21,000 27.3223 20.01.2026 21,000 27.3218 21.01.2026 21,000 27.0287 22.01.2026 21,000 28.6894 23.01.2026 21,000 28.1129 Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 26 November 2025 is 1,268,593 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Montabaur, 26 January 2026

IONOS Group SE

