EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

23.02.2026 / 10:08 CET/CEST

In the period from 16 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 61,169 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 26 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 26 November 2025.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 16.02.2026 15,000 22.8981 17.02.2026 12,046 23.2662 18.02.2026 11,432 23.8833 19.02.2026 12,544 23.7560 20.02.2026 10,147 23.6145

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 26 November 2025 is 1,858,258 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 23 February 2026

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board