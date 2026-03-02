IONOS Aktie

IONOS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1

02.03.2026 10:01:03

EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 14th Interim Announcement and Final Announ
IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2026 / 10:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IONOS Group SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 14th Interim Announcement and Final Announcement

 

In the period from 23 February 2026 up to and including 27 February 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 141,742 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 26 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 26 November 2025.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
23.02.2026 15,000 23.2043
24.02.2026 13,419 23.0895
25.02.2026 27,146 22.0815
26.02.2026 46,177 21.9679
27.02.2026 40,000 23.1069

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 26 November 2025 is 2,000,000 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Montabaur, 02 March 2026

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board


02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

2283702  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

