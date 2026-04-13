IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
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13.04.2026 09:58:53
EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE
/ IONOS Group SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 2nd Interim Announcement
In the period from 07 April 2026 up to and including 10 April 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 175,201 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 30 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 30 March 2026.
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 30 March 2026 is 288,983 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 13 April 2026
IONOS Group SE
The Management Board
13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2307056 13.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu IONOS
|25.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.03.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.03.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.03.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.02.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IONOS
|25,06
|4,33%
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