EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / IONOS Group SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 3rd Interim Announcement

IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information



20.04.2026 / 10:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 17 April 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 116,179 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 30 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 30 March 2026.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice) 13.04.2026 21,795 23.6379 14.04.2026 22,236 24.3225 15.04.2026 50,864 24.0401 16.04.2026 19,639 25.5844 17.04.2026 1,645 26.8712

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 30 March 2026 is 405,162 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Montabaur, 20 April 2026

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board