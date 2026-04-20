IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
|
20.04.2026 10:03:13
EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE
/ IONOS Group SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 3rd Interim Announcement
In the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 17 April 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 116,179 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 30 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 30 March 2026.
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 30 March 2026 is 405,162 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
IONOS Group SE
The Management Board
20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2311100 20.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IONOS
|
10:03
|EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:03
|EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
17.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: TecDAX verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels kräftige Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|US-Technologierally sorgt für Rückenwind bei Aktien von SAP, IONOS und TeamViewer (dpa-AFX)
|
17.04.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX zeigt sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Handelsende stärker (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu IONOS
|25.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.03.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.03.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.03.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.02.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IONOS
|27,74
|-0,29%