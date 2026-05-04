EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 5th Interim Announcement

IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information



04.05.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 27 April 2026 up to and including 30 April 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 184,197 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 30 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 30 March 2026.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 27.04.2026 33,724 26.2088 28.04.2026 26,887 26.0727 29.04.2026 57,864 26.4947 30.04.2026 65,722 26.2385

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 30 March 2026 is 774,143 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 04 May 2026

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board