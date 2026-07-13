EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 13th Interim Announcement and Final Announ

IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information



13.07.2026 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 06 July 2026 up to and including 10 July 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 146,323 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 30 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 30 March 2026.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 06.07.2026 10,474 29.0989 07.07.2026 14,291 29.8293 08.07.2026 37,280 29.4080 09.07.2026 31,209 28.8858 10.07.2026 53,069 28.8999

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 30 March 2026 is 2,200,000 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 13 July 2026

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board