26.09.2022 10:45:05
EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 10th Interim Announcement
In the period from 19 September 2022 up to and including 23 September 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,685 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 13.8527 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 48,291 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 26 September 2022
The Executive Board
26.09.2022 CET/CEST
|English
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|www.ivu.de
1449655 26.09.2022 CET/CEST
