EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 10th Interim Announcement

In the period from 19 September 2022 up to and including 23 September 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,685 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 13.8527 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 19 September 2022 1,578 14.2401 20 September 2022 1,250 14.0400 21 September 2022 841 14.0665 22 September 2022 1,136 13.8304 23 September 2022 1,880 13.0866 Total 6,685 13.8527

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 48,291 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

