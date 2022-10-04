EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 11th Interim Announcement

In the period from 26 September 2022 up to and including 30 September 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 7,032 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 12.5745 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 26 September 2022 1,535 12.2568 27 September 2022 880 12.5964 28 September 2022 1,300 12.4215 29 September 2022 1,067 12.7116 30 September 2022 2,250 12.8862 Total 7,032 12.5745

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 55,323 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 4 October 2022

The Executive Board