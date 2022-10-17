EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 13th Interim Announcement

In the period from 10 October 2022 up to and including 14 October 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 9,206 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 13.6347 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 10 October 2022 828 13.4564 11 October 2022 1,552 13.6668 12 October 2022 2,300 13.5091 13 October 2022 2,276 13.4666 14 October 2022 2,250 14.0748 Total 9,206 13.6347

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 72,361 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 17 October 2022

The Executive Board