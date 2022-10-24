EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 14th Interim Announcement

In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 7,232 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 13.8830 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 17 October 2022 2,250 13.9613 18 October 2022 2,330 14.2444 19 October 2022 2,390 13.9093 20 October 2022 209 13.6800 21 October 2022 53 13.6200 Total 7,232 13.8830

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 79,593 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 24 October 2022

The Executive Board