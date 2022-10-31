NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
31.10.2022 14:21:30

EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

31.10.2022 / 14:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 15th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 24 October 2022 up to and including 28 October 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,313 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0070 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
24 October 2022 1,000 13.9000
25 October 2022 1,320 14.1712
26 October 2022 1,466 14.1871
27 October 2022 1,597 13.8597
28 October 2022 930 13.9170
Total 6,313 14.0070

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 85,906 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 31 October 2022

The Executive Board


31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475855  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475855&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IVU Traffic AG 14,06 -0,71% IVU Traffic AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtiger Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich
Der österreichische Aktienmarkt stieg am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche nach mehrfachem Vorzeichenwechsel an. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten am Montag unterschiedliche Tendenzen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen