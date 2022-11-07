EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

07.11.2022 11:39:18

07.11.2022
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 16th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 31 October 2022 up to and including 4 November 2022, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,831 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0874 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 18 July 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
31 October 2022 657 14.2257
1 November 2022 1,623 14.2755
2 November 2022 1,250 14.0096
3 November 2022 743 13.8800
4 November 2022 1,558 14.0460
Total 5,831 14.0874

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 18 July 2022 within the share buyback programme amounts to 91,737 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 18 July 2022 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 07 November 2022

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
www.ivu.de

 
