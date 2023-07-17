EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 7th Interim Announcement

In the period from 10 July 2023 up to and including 14 July 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 4,486 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.2835 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 10 July 2023 1,321 15.2746 11 July 2023 1,191 15.3906 12 July 2023 698 15.2824 13 July 2023 68 15.1200 14 July 2023 1,208 15.3499 Total 4,486 15.2835

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 29,024 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 17 July 2023

The Executive Board