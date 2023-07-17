|
EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 7th Interim Announcement
In the period from 10 July 2023 up to and including 14 July 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 4,486 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.2835 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 29,024 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 17 July 2023
The Executive Board
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
