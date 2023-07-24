EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 8th Interim Announcement

In the period from 17 July 2023 up to and including 21 July 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 3,100 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.1948 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 17 July 2023 720 15.1049 18 July 2023 500 15.1016 19 July 2023 1,080 15.2074 20 July 2023 200 15.2400 21 July 2023 600 15.3200 Total 3,100 15.1948

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 32,124 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 24 July 2023

The Executive Board