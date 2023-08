EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 12th Interim Announcement

In the period from 14 August 2023 up to and including 18 August 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,670 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.1075 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of

2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 14 August 2023 - - 15 August 2023 1,372 14.3129 16 August 2023 1,033 14.1750 17 August 2023 1,614 14.0517 18 August 2023 1,651 13.8904 Total 5,670 14.1075

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 50,294 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 21 August 2023

The Executive Board