EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 13th Interim Announcement

In the period from 21 August 2023 up to and including 25 August 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 8,342 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0057 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of

2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 21 August 2023 1,712 13.9205 22 August 2023 1,762 13.9830 23 August 2023 1,225 14.0944 24 August 2023 1,844 14.1000 25 August 2023 1,799 13.9304 Total 8,342 14.0057

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 58,636 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Berlin, 28 August 2023

The Executive Board