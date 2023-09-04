EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 14th Interim Announcement

In the period from 28 August 2023 up to and including 01 September 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,830 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0604 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 28 August 2023 572 13.7589 29 August 2023 1,250 13.9855 30 August 2023 763 14.3713 31 August 2023 1,633 14.3035 01 September 2023 1,612 13.8826 Total 5,830 14.0604

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 64,466 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 04 September 2023

The Executive Board