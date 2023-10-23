EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



23.10.2023 / 10:26 CET/CEST

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 21st Interim Announcement

In the period from 16 October 2023 up to and including 20 October 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 7,724 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 12.7677 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 16 October 2023 1,292 12.8818 17 October 2023 1,560 12.9795 18 October 2023 1,595 12.9313 19 October 2023 1,640 12.6102 20 October 2023 1,637 12.4355 Total 7,724 12.7677

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 117,409 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 23 October 2023

The Executive Board