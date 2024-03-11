EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

11.03.2024 / 10:19 CET/CEST

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 9th Interim Announcement

In the period from 04 March 2024 up to and including 08 March 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 8,992 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 13.3500 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 January 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 04 March 2024 2,365 13.4009 05 March 2024 2,293 13.1160 06 March 2024 962 13.1713 07 March 2024 1,810 13.4965 08 March 2024 1,562 13.5651 Total 8,992 13.3500

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 8 January 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 66,063 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 January 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 11 March 2024

The Executive Board