EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

22.07.2024
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 5th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 15 July 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 4,654 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0253 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
15 July 2024 1,586 14.2392
16 July 2024 512 13.9500
17 July 2024 1,549 13.9871
18 July 2024 7 13.9500
19 July 2024 1,000 14.0000
Total 4,654 14.0253

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 25,796 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 22 July 2024

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
