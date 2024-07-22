|
22.07.2024 12:47:18
EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 5th Interim Announcement
In the period from 15 July 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 4,654 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0253 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 25,796 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 22 July 2024
The Executive Board
22.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1951209 22.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:47
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12:47
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)