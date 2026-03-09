EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 4th Interim Announcement

In the period from 02 March 2026 up to and including 06 March 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 17,561 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.6377 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 13 February 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 02 March 2026 2,878 19.6000 03 March 2026 3,212 19.6602 04 March 2026 3,637 19.6640 05 March 2026 3,759 19.6601 06 March 2026 4,075 19.6043 Total 17,561 19.6377

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.



The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 13 February 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 43,229 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 13 February 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).



Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.



Berlin, 09 March 2026

