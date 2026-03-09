IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
|
09.03.2026 10:40:03
EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 4th Interim Announcement
In the period from 02 March 2026 up to and including 06 March 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 17,561 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.6377 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 13 February 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 13 February 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 43,229 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 13 February 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 09 March 2026
The Executive Board
09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2287890 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!