EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



16.03.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 5th Interim Announcement

In the period from 09 March 2026 up to and including 13 March 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 20,857 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.8829 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 13 February 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 09 March 2026 4,229 19.7983 10 March 2026 4,419 19.8026 11 March 2026 3,565 19.8430 12 March 2026 4,493 20.0111 13 March 2026 4,151 19.9595 Total 20,857 19.8829

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.



The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 13 February 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 64,086 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 13 February 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).



Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.



Berlin, 16 March 2026

The Executive Board IVU Traffic Technologies AGDisclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 5Interim AnnouncementIn the period from 09 March 2026 up to and including 13 March 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 20,857 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.8829 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 13 February 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.The number of the shares bought back are as followsExcluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 13 February 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 64,086 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 13 February 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.Berlin, 16 March 2026

16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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