EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



30.03.2026 / 11:39 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – Final Announcement

In the period from 23 March 2026 up to and including 27 March 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 20,177 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.4282 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 13 February 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 23 March 2026 4,039 19.4695 24 March 2026 4,346 19.4936 25 March 2026 4,363 19.5462 26 March 2026 4,053 19.4685 27 March 2026 3,376 19.1630 Total 20,177 19.4282

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.



The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 13 February 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 100,000 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 13 February 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).



The target of the share buyback programme was thus achieved within the acquisition period 13 February 2026 to 27 March 2026 and has thus been completed.



Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.



Berlin, 30 March 2026

The Executive Board IVU Traffic Technologies AGDisclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – Final AnnouncementIn the period from 23 March 2026 up to and including 27 March 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 20,177 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.4282 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 13 February 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.The number of the shares bought back are as followsExcluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 13 February 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 100,000 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 13 February 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).The target of the share buyback programme was thus achieved within the acquisition period 13 February 2026 to 27 March 2026 and has thus been completed.Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.Berlin, 30 March 2026

30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News