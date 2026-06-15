EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



15.06.2026 / 11:20 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 1st Interim Announcement

In the period from 10 June 2026 up to and including 12 June 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,695 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 20.0607 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 June 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 10 June 2026 2,348 20.1595 11 June 2026 2,487 20.0141 12 June 2026 1,860 19.9984 Total 6,695 20.0607

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.



The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 June 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 6,695 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 June 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).



Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.



Berlin, 15 June 2026

The Executive Board IVU Traffic Technologies AGDisclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 1Interim AnnouncementIn the period from 10 June 2026 up to and including 12 June 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,695 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 20.0607 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 June 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.The number of the shares bought back are as followsExcluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 June 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 6,695 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 June 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.Berlin, 15 June 2026

15.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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