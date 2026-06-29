EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



29.06.2026 / 14:21 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 3rd Interim Announcement

In the period from 22 June 2026 up to and including 26 June 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 12,156 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 20.2799 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 June 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 22 June 2026 2,475 20.2986 23 June 2026 2,555 20.4648 24 June 2026 2,422 20.3490 25 June 2026 2,386 20.3225 26 June 2026 2,318 19.9647 Total 12,156 20.2799

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 June 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 30,695 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 June 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com/en under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 29 June 2026

The Executive Board