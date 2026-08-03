EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



03.08.2026 / 12:09 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 8th Interim Announcement

In the period from 27 July 2026 up to and including 31 July 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 17,289 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 23.2743 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 June 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price

(EUR)1 27 July 2026 3,331 23.2319 28 July 2026 3,454 23.0081 29 July 2026 3,561 23.4214 30 July 2026 3,424 23.4173 31 July 2026 3,519 23.2876 Total 17,289 23.2743

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.



The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 June 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 94,887 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 June 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).



Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com/en under Investor Relations/IVU Share.



Berlin, 3 August 2026

The Executive Board IVU Traffic Technologies AGDisclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 8Interim AnnouncementIn the period from 27 July 2026 up to and including 31 July 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 17,289 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 23.2743 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 June 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.The number of the shares bought back are as followsExcluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 June 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 94,887 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 June 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com/en under Investor Relations/IVU Share.Berlin, 3 August 2026

03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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