IVU Traffic Aktie

IVU Traffic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508

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10.08.2026 11:04:03

EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

10.08.2026 / 11:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG
  Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 9th Interim Announcement
In the period from 3 August 2026 up to and including 7 August 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 15,513 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 24.0366 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 June 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows
 
Date                Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price
(EUR)1
3 August 2026 3,092 23.4838
4 August 2026 3,083 23.8736
5 August 2026 3,128 24.2021
6 August 2026 3,105 24.3445
7 August 2026 3,105 24.2744
Total 15,513 24.0366

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 June 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 110,400 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 June 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com/en under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 10 August 2026
The Executive Board

10.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de
LEI Code: 3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22

 
End of News EQS News Service

2379958  10.08.2026 CET/CEST

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