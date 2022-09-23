EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 23 September 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

8th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 19 September 2022 until and including 23 September 2022 a number of 6,764 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 12 September 2022 1,437 17.3313 24,905.10 13 September 2022 1,314 17.4500 22,929.30 14 September 2022 1,352 17.1379 23,170.50 15 September 2022 1,357 17.4067 23,620.85 16 September 2022 1,304 17.2500 22,494.00 Total 6,764 17.3152 117,119.75

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 38,682.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

