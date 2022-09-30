EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 30 September 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

9th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 26 September 2022 until and including 30 September 2022 a number of 9,237 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 26 September 2022 1,645 17.0309 28,015.75 27 September 2022 1,752 16.6589 29,186.45 28 September 2022 1,848 16.6374 30,745.90 29 September 2022 1,972 16.0650 31,671.40 30 September 2022 2,020 15.0496 30,400.15 Total 9,237 16.2412 150,019.65

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 47,919.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

