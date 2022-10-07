EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 07 October 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

10th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 03 October 2022 until and including 07 October 2022 a number of 9,626 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 03 October 2022 2,012 14.5877 29,350.55 04 October 2022 2,052 14.7497 30,266.35 05 October 2022 2,093 14.7645 30,902.10 06 October 2022 2,148 15.0787 32,388.95 07 October 2022 1,321 15.7352 20,786.25 Total 9,626 14.9277 143,694.20

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 57,545.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board