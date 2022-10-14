EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 14 October 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

11th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 10 October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022 a number of 8,796 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 10 October 2022 2,196 16.3943 36,001.85 11 October 2022 732 17.1271 12,537.05 12 October 2022 2,244 17.7017 39,722.55 13 October 2022 2,263 17.2156 38,958.80 14 October 2022 1,361 16.9367 23,050.90 Total 8,796 17.0840 150,271.15

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 66,341.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 14 October 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board