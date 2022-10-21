EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 21 October 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

12th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 17 October 2022 until and including 21 October 2022 a number of 9,780 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 17 October 2022 2,123 16,5170 35,065.65 18 October 2022 1,269 16,3576 20,757.80 19 October 2022 2,144 16,4415 35,250.60 20 October 2022 2,166 16,3663 35,449.30 21 October 2022 2,078 16,2278 33,721.40 Total 9,780 16,3849 160,244.75

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 76,121.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

