EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 28 October 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

13th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 24 October 2022 until and including 28 October 2022 a number of 7,675 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 24 October 2022 1,930 16.0334 30,944.50 25 October 2022 1,875 16.1567 30,293.75 26 October 2022 1,542 16.7074 25,762.85 27 October 2022 1,372 17.2451 23,660.30 28 October 2022 956 17.6477 16,871.20 Total 7,675 16.6166 127,532.60

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 83,796.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board