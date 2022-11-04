EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 04 November 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

14th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 31 October 2022 until and including 04 November 2022 a number of 6,790 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 24 October 2022 1,285 17.7549 22,815.00 25 October 2022 1,675 18.6172 31,183.75 26 October 2022 1,595 18.3746 29,307.50 27 October 2022 1,540 18.1474 27,947.00 28 October 2022 695 17.8000 12,371.00 Total 6,790 18.2068 123,624.25

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 90,586.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 04 November 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board