EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 18 November 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

16th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 14 November 2022 until and including 18 November 2022 a number of 8,045 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 14 November 2022 1,311 16.0788 21,079.35 15 November 2022 1,515 16.5350 25,050.50 16 November 2022 1,626 15.7386 25,591.00 17 November 2022 1,725 15.1706 26,169.30 18 November 2022 1,868 15.2308 28,451.15 Total 8,045 15.7043 126,341.30

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 104,304.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 18 November 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board