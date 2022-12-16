EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 16 December 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

20th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 12 December 2022 until and including 16 December 2022 a number of 10,985 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 12 December 2022 2,344 16.2479 38,085.00 13 December 2022 2,160 16.2384 35,075.00 14 December 2022 2,197 16.2483 35,697.45 15 December 2022 2,182 16.2000 35,348.40 16 December 2022 2,102 16.2475 34,152.35 Total 10,985 16.2365 178,358.20

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 138,441.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 16 December 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board