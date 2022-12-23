EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 23 December 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

21st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 19 December 2022 until and including 23 December 2022 a number of 7,211 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 19 December 2022 1,674 16.4107 27,471.50 20 December 2022 1,673 16.5518 27,691.15 21 December 2022 1,831 17.1435 31,389.75 22 December 2022 1,801 17.3110 31,177.20 23 December 2022 232 17.3000 4,013.60 Total 7,211 16.8830 121,743.20

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 145,652.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 23 December 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board